Outcry as Kenya Power holes turn into death traps in Kinangop

Kinangop residents have asked Kenya Power to plug electricity pole holes dug and left open by a contractor three years ago, saying they had become death traps to humans and livestock.

The latest incident involved a two-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend before his body was found later and retrieved from a pole hole in their compound.

Several people and livestock have suffered severe fractures and injuries after falling in the open holes, some of them six feet deep.

Samuel Mwaura, the boy’s father, said his son went missing on Friday but his mother thought he was playing with other children in the neighbourhood.

“She went to the farm but she was concerned when our son failed to join her at the farm about an hour later. She left what she was doing to look for him. She alerted neighbours when she failed to find him,” he said.

Neighbours began a search and later discovered the child’s body in the hole. He had suffered a broken neck and leg.

Another victim, Vincent Waweru, who suffered a broken leg after tripping into a hole just a few metres from his home, said Kenya Power should be held responsible for the contractor's delays in finishing the job.

“I spent a fortune in treatment. My family raised the issue with Kenya Power but no action was taken. I have also lost a cow, which fell into one of the holes,” said the farmer.

Kenya Power and the contractor

Sheila Wambui, also a victim, says she was lucky to be retrieved from a hole at a neighbour’s compound.

Mourners at a compound where a two-year-old boy died in an open Kenya Power pole hole at Moset Village, Kinangop, Nyandarua. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

“I went to fetch water from my neighbour’s compound when I lost balance and slipped into the hole on my way back. Luckily, my neighbour was still outside her house, she raised the alarm attracting, other neighbours who came to my rescue. I suffered a fractured hand and bruises,” she said.

Her other neighbour, Gladys Macharia, has lost two cows and some chickens, which fell into the holes. She now demands that the holes be covered.

“It has taken three years for the contractor to do the job. We have on several occasions complained about the open holes but in vain. They are a death trap and Kenya Power should be held responsible for contracting a lazy contractor,” Ms Macharia said.

King’ori Wambugu, the area’s ward representative, who is also the majority leader in Nyandarua County Assembly, said families of the affected victims will sue for compensation from Kenya Power and the contractor.

“We are mobilising resources and have contracted a lawyer to take up the matter. I have on many occasions raised concerns with KPLC officials but they take us for granted. The affected victims must get justice, they must be compensated,” he said.

Kenya Power, in a response to Nation.Africa queries, said the hole was dug by a contractor who was hired by the company to connect residents of Mosset Village, Kinangop Constituency, under the Last Mile connectivity project.

“We are working closely with investigating authorities with a view to getting to the bottom of this matter. We are also conducting our own internal investigations, guided by laid down policies and procedures to inform the Company’s next steps. In the interim, we have instructed the contractor to immediately secure all the holes dug in the area to avert further incidents,” said the power distributor in a statement.

The company added that the contractor has been in touch with the family and the community “to offer their commiserations and any necessary support.”