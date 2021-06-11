swinging bridge
Nyandarua

Old, taboo-inspiring Kipipiri swing bridge’s days are numbered

By  Waikwa Maina

The mention of Gachuha village in Kipipiri Constituency, Nyandarua County, sparks mixed feelings, not only because of its agricultural potential but also for the glaring taboos observed by villagers.

