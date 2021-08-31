Land speculators push up land prices in Ol Kalou by 500pc

Rapid growth in Ol Kalou municipality has pushed up land prices by over 500 percent in the past year, with buildings now occupying what was previously agricultural land.

A quarter-acre piece outside the central business district that sold for Sh120,000 last year now goes for Sh720,000, while those in the CBD that sold at Sh300,000 now sell for Sh1.2 million.

The increase is attributed to land brokerage companies that have invaded Ol Kalou and a high number of investors flooding the town.

Others flocking to the town are lawyers with a keen interest in land who previously operated from Nyahururu and Nakuru towns.

Shortage of office space

The invasion by lawyers, commercial agents and other investors has caused a sudden shortage of office space in a town whose most shops and office-designed buildings remained unoccupied.

Also affected by the prices is agricultural land as farmers and landowners convert their farms to estates or subdivide it to sell in smaller plots.

At Kiganjo market, about four kilometres from Ol Kalou, an acre previously sold for Sh400,000, but a quarter now sells Sh750,000 and above depending on the distance from the Ol Kalou-Kinangop highway.

John Githinji, Jonimax Commercial Agents director, said the firm attends to more than 20 serious investors interested in buying land every week.

“Lawyers involved in land transactions are also making good business. The lawyers are also seeking to establish themselves at the Ol Kalou High Court complex, whose construction is about to be completed and which will open soon,” Mr Githinji said.

Investors are also drawn by Ol Kalou’s increasing population, he said.

Government offices

Construction of the county and national government lands offices in Ol Kalou, all located at Ardhi House, next to the county headquarters, is also a motivation, as well as the moving of national government offices, including the Interior ministry’s county headquarters, to Ol Kalou from Nyahururu town.

The location of the offices on the busy Gilgil-Ol Kalou road has given the once neglected and abandoned town a new face, catching the eyes of investors.

At all entry and exit points in Ol Kalou are major infrastructural developments to entice the investors flooding Ol Kalou Town.

Towards Nyahururu on the busy highway, in the Ol Kalou industrial area, is the near-complete Sh100 million national government-funded potato and vegetable storage plant, which sits next to the Sh1 billion potato and vegetable processing plant jointly funded by the county and national government.

The town is getting so squeezed for space that even the county government has resorted to offering some services from previously abandoned buildings about 10km from the Ol Kalou county headquarters.

Information centre

Among them is the Investors Help Desk, established at the Oleriedo Market, which had been abandoned and neglected for more than 10 years.

Trade executive Raphael Njui said the market will be a one-stop information centre for investors.

Mr Githinji, the Jonimax Commercial Agents director, said the clearing of over 2,400 plots for development has also encouraged investors.

“Double allocation of plots frustrated the growth of Ol Kalou town for years. People were afraid of buying and developing the plots. The bigger challenge now is the slow pace of approving development plans,” he said.

Leon Wambui, from Kaimbaga, is among those who converted part of their agricultural land to estates.

Demand for housing

“There is high demand for housing in Ol Kalou. Real estate is a one-time investment, then you relax waiting for your monthly income. The population will continue growing and the need for commercial and residential houses. Real estate is profitable, with less stress compared to farming,” Mr Wambui said.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nyandarua chapter chairperson Gitau Mburu said ongoing construction of the Sh1.4 billion Mashujaa Hospital Complex has also caught the eye of investors.

“There will be many business opportunities for traders by the time the health facility is completed. It's a race against time by investors who want to be operational by the time the hospital is completed,” he said.

Ol Kalou, he said, will draw more people and there is a need to invest in the hotel and accommodation industry.

“Almost every sector of the business will benefit from the Sh1.4 billion health facility and the industries. These opportunities include the sale of clothes, medical supplies and education, as the facility will result in the expansion of the Nyandarua Kenya Medical Training College, which is adjacent to the hospital, and there will be education materials that will be required for the school and other people visiting that facility, including those coming for attachments,” he said.

Farmers will also have to produce more to feed visitors and investors, as well as supply to the hospital and hotels, and the agro-processing industry is among sectors eyed by the incoming investors.

“The one thing the county government and her development partners must address is communication, reliable connectivity to the internet, and mobile phones. Good shops selling mobile phones and accessories will also come up. There is a huge opportunity, we are happy that business people are taking up the opportunities early enough to grow with Ol Kalou town,” he said.

He said the county government should fast-track construction of the sewerage system with improved waste management and general sanitation to cater to the increasing population.

New face of town

Thika Motor Dealers Director Wambugu Kanuri, who is opening an Isuzu branch in Ol Kalou, said investors are also motivated by the new face of the town.

“The face of Ol Kalou town has changed due to infrastructural development and facelift projects. I grew up in this town. I can tell you it was hectic to walk in shoes. One had to have gumboots in some paper bag for changing on arrival in Ol Kalou. This has changed, the town is rapidly growing, we need to bring our services closer to the people,” he said.

Mr Njui, the Trade executive, said the number of landowners seeking clearance to develop their plots has increased by over 70 percent in the last month.

At the county department of lands, workers are busy, complaining about long working hours to meet a two-week deadline for an applicant to be cleared and issued with all required construction approval documents.

“The high number of applicants is motivated by investment opportunities that come with the projects. We have 2,440 undeveloped plots that were recently cleared for development by a lands task force formed by the governor to address the issue of double allocations,” Mr Njui said.