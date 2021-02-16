Nyandarua student gets non-custodial sentence for assaulting teacher

A Form Three student who pleaded guilty to assaulting his teacher has been given 18-month non-custodial sentence.

A Nyahururu court also ordered the 20-year-old student at Murichu Secondary School in Nyandarua be transferred to another school.

The court heard that the teacher had reprimanded the student for jumping a queue during lunch time when the accused turned on him with blows and kicks.

Mr Gikonyo suffered serious injuries on the mouth.

A second count stated that on January 18, the suspect caused disturbance at school.

He also faced another count of damaging property belonging to the school.

The suspect pleaded guilty when he appeared in court on January 20.

In mitigation, the student pleaded with the court to pardon him and promised to be a law abiding citizen.

He also promised to apologise to his teacher and work on his anger issues.

“I promise to work hard in school. For the three weeks I’ve been in police cell, I have learnt my lesson the hard way.” he said.

While delivering the judgement on Tuesday, Senior Resident Magistrate James Wanyanga said the court arrived at the decision after considering the circumstance of the case.

“I cannot order you to go back to the same school as you could be mistreated by teachers and students for creating a bad name for the school. I am therefore of the opinion that the parents get him another school.

“If you misbehave in the other school, we will not only revisit this matter but also prosecute you for the other offense,” the magistrate said.

The court ordered that he appear in court on December 16, 2021, when a progress report on his behaviour will be presented.