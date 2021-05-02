Nyandarua Speaker Ndegwa Wahome claims his life is in danger

Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome has claimed that his life is in danger.

This comes days after the High Court in Nakuru reinstated Mr Wahome after his impeachment as Speaker in January.

Mr Wahome has alleged that a senior politician in the county was planning his assassination to stop him from participating in the county’s political affairs.

“The plan to make me disappear without trace has been hatched after a bid to remove me from the Speaker’s seat through impeachment proved impossible,” said Mr Wahome in Nyahururu town.

He has said that he will record a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“I want to sit down with the DCI George Kinoti himself, so that I can give him the inside information that I have about my planned assassination,” he noted.

Mr Wahome, who is also the chairman of the County Assemblies Forum, has been battling his impeachment in court since last year.

He, however, got a reprieve last week, after Nakuru High Court Judge Hillary Chemitei reinstated him as the Speaker until a case he had filed against his removal was heard and determined.

Mr Wahome, who was accused of abuse of office, nepotism and corruption, was impeached in January this year. The court, however, ruled that the sitting of the assembly that impeached him did not observe the two-thirds rule when voting for his removal.

The Speaker also alleged that the House Leader of Majority Edinald King’ori removed the County Assembly mace from the custody of Ol Kalou Police Station.

The Mace, which is the symbol of authority for the assembly, is normally kept in the armoury at the assembly. It can also be kept at the county commissioner’s office or at the police station.

Mr Wahome, who was flanked by Gatimu MCA, Kieru Wambui, said that taking away the mace was a desperate attempt to defeat orders of the court and prevent the Speaker from presiding over sittings of the assembly from Tuesday after the court ruling.

Mr King’ori said: “They should report to the police if the mace is stolen.”

The Speaker also claimed that some MCAs hid the official Speaker’s vehicle soon after the Thursday court ruling. He has since called for intervention from higher authorities.

“As Speaker of Nyandarua, I am requesting President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene,” he added.

Governor Francis Kimemia has distanced himself from Mr Wahome’s claims.