Nyandarua residents demand more fire engines

Fire

 Well wishers salvage belongings from a house at Gichaka village in Ol joroorok, Nyandarua County on September 10, 2020. Residents of Kinangop and Kipipiri Constituencies have appealed to the county government to buy more firefighting equipment and station them at Engineer town following cases of mysterious fires causing deaths and destruction of property.

Photo credit: File

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

Residents of Kinangop and Kipipiri Constituencies have appealed to the county government to buy more firefighting equipment and station them at Engineer town following cases of mysterious fires causing deaths and destruction of property.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.