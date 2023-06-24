Nyandarua mother arrested for burning her son, 11, with a hot knife

Police in Nyandarua are holding a mother for severely burning her 11-year-old son with a hot knife at their home in Umoja Mbuyu village, Nyandarua, on Friday night.

The shocking incident revealed the pain and cruelty that the minor has endured for most of his life as a result of the daily pain inflicted on him by his mother.

As well as the fresh injuries, the boy's body bore glaring scars that had previously been inflicted with a hot knife, according to a relative.

According to neighbours and relatives, the mother from 'hell' seems to dislike the boy, with a deep hatred for unknown reasons.

"We found the boy writhing in pain, bleeding from injuries on various parts of his body, including his hands, face and back. The mother seemed unrepentant and threatened to attack anyone who tried to take the boy to hospital. She was armed with a bloody knife, we believe it's the one she used to attack her son,' said Paul Mugambi, a neighbour of the family.

Residents informed police officers at Gwa Kung'u police station, who rescued the boy and took him to hospital.

Confirming the incident, Ndaragua North Sub-County Police Commander Richard Moso said the boy had deep cuts on different parts of his body but was in a stable condition.

"We are holding the mother for attacking and injuring her son in what appears to be an attempted murder, investigations have started to establish the motive. She almost killed the minor. The minor has been treated and is in a stable condition," the police chief said.