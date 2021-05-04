Nyandarua hands over markets management to committees

The Oleriondo market in Nyandarua County. 

Photo credit: FIle

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

Overwhelmed by garbage collection and general management of markets, Nyandarua County is handing over the tasks to committees.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. NCCK condemns violent Embu eviction

  2. Survey: Weak extension services barrier to food safety

  3. New oxygen plant 'to save Taita Taveta county millions'

  4. State House to go without water for 24 hours

  5. Why police in Maragua want to shoot at thousands of bats

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.