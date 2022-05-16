Nyandarua governor candidate Kiarie Badilisha announces John Mathara as running mate

Nyandarua UDA governor candidate Dr Kiarie Badilisha has announced politician John Mathara from Kinangop as his running mate.

Dr Kiarie says that in appointing Mr Mathara, he considered regional balancing, residence in Nyandarua, integrity, financial management experience, and unity symbol.

Mr Mathara has contested the Kinangop parliamentary seat three times without success.

“My running mate is a politician conversant with issues affecting Nyandarua residents, he has experience in the banking sector and will play a critical role in assisting me to manage the county funds,” Dr Kiarie said.

“Going by the voting patterns in Nyandarua, it was important to bring someone from Kinangop on board to represent Kinangop and Kipipiri constituencies”

John Mathara, Dr Kiarie Badilisha's running mate for Nyandarua Governor. Photo credit: Courtesy

Mr Badilisha said he was optimistic that his choice of running mate will end years of supremacy battles in Nyandarua that have frustrated its development agenda.

“We had the wars between the first governor Daniel Waithaka and his deputy Kirika Mwangi that never agreed on anything, then came the second regime, where supremacy battles between Governor Francis Kimemia and Speaker Wahome Ndegwa have equally frustrated Nyandarua development, as we speak,” Dr Kiarie said.