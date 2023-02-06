Nyandarua County government releases Sh42 million for bursaries

The Nyandarua County government has released Sh42.4 million in bursaries to benefit poor but bright students joining Form One.

Among the beneficiaries are 25 best candidates in the 2022 KCPE from each of the 25 wards in the count, who got Sh55, 000 each, covering a year’s school fees in national schools.

Other applicants will benefit according to individual level of need as documented by the Ward Bursary Committees and members of the community.

Speaking while handing out the cheques on Monday, Governor Kiarie Badilisha said the bursary kitty was funded through a supplementary budget passed by the assembly last month.

Overall, the county plans to spend Sh176 million on bursaries, its highest amount since devolution.

“The bursary allocation was done in a transparent manner through vibrant public participation. We were also guided by other factors per ward including population, poverty levels and individual cases.”

“We are determined to ensure that no child lacks education due to poverty. Today’s event reminds me of days I walked over 15 kilometers from my Munyeki village to Wanjohi Secondary School for lack of Sh6 transport. Education is an equalizer and all children must get equal education opportunity,” said the governor.

Ms Jane Muhia, whose daughter was admitted to Pangani Girls High School, could barely hide her joy on receiving the cheque.

“We had lost all hope of my daughter joining the school. Thanks to the governor, my daughter’s dream of becoming a doctor has began,”she said.