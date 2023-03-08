Nyandarua County employees' agony as pay delays

The Nyandarua County government has urged its employees to brace themselves for hard times over an anticipated salary delay.

According to acting County Secretary, Muigai Wainaina, the employees’ salaries for the month of February and possibly for the coming months will be late.

Mr Wainaina blamed the delayed payment of the workforce to failure by the national government to disburse money to the delved unit.

“The National Treasury has not released disbursement for the month of February which has occasioned the delay.Please be assured we are working tirelessly to sort out the salary matter with the national government,” said the County Secretary in a memo dated March 7,2023.

He assured workers that they would be paid their salaries immediately if the devolved unit received the necessary funds from the National Treasury.

“The salaries will be paid immediately without further delays as soon as we receive the funds,” he added.

While noting that the problem was beyond their control, Mr Wainaina apologised to the workforce acknowledging that the salary delay had caused them a lot of suffering.

“Before the current regime came into office, our salary would hit our bank accounts five days to the end of month. Nowadays salary delays are becoming a common thing,” said an employee.

In the neighbouring Laikipia County, employees have accused the county administration of failing to remit salary deductions meant for checkoff loan payments.

“The deductions are normally reflected in the payslips but the money is not transmitted to the respective lenders.