Nyandarua clergy bans politicians from addressing churches

Nyandarua churches have banned politicians from addressing their congregations or speaking at any forums officiated by them until leadership wrangles at the Nyandarua County Assembly are addressed.

The sanction will come as a big blow to politicians planning to attend the funeral of Rurii Ward Representative Mburu Githinji, who is set to be buried at his Rurii village home on Tuesday.

Speaking at Ol Kalou railway grounds, the clergy under the Nyandarua Interfaith Council and Leviticus Fellowship organisations said it had organised several functions including funerals, wedding ceremonies and others where politicians will not be allowed to take over the set agenda.

“We are not going to allow the church to be used as political grounds or platforms for politicians to insult each other and engage in premature campaigns. The dignity of the church must be maintained. Let them solve their issues first. The church is saddened that the Assembly cannot pass motions and make laws that benefit residents and in service delivery,” said Bishop Josam Kariuki, the forum's chairperson.

The clergy resolved that the politicians are free to attend church services but only as part of the congregation.

“We are ready to arbitrate for lasting peace. We need peace and development, not wars. The leadership must sit and reason together,” added Bishop Kariuki.

The resolution by over two hundred bishops and pastors comes at a time when Nyandarua residents are confused by flying court orders, conflicting newspaper advertisements and Kenya gazette notices.

Leadership wrangles have dominated the Assembly since December when some MCAs resolved to impeach Speaker Wahome Ndegwa, before some 30 MCAs supported the Motion tabled by Majority Leader King’ori Wambugu on January 8.

Ndegwa reinstated

A court, however, reinstated Mr Ndegwa on Friday. He had sought court protection on grounds that the impeachment motion was a sham.

Among the confusing gazette notices is one announcing vacancies in the positions of Speaker and Assembly Clerk that were placed by Deputy Speaker Zachary Njeru, but which were later dismissed by embattled Speaker Wahome Ndegwa, who went ahead to counter the newspaper advert by canceling it.

Mr Njeru had also gazetted the ouster of Speaker Ndegwa before he was reinstated by a Nakuru Court on Friday on grounds that proper procedure was not followed in the impeachment motion sponsored by Majority Leader King’ori Wambugu on January 8.

But MCAs opposed to Mr Wahome say the courts cannot force a Speaker on them and that they will not accept his reinstatement.

“The majority of MCAs have rejected him. This is a political affair that requires a political solution. We respect the courts but Mr Ndegwa will not be our Speaker. We are sending him home to go concentrate with his next general campaigns,” said Majority Chief Whip Wangari Methu.