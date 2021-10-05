Drama at Nyandarua assembly as Speaker says goons out to harm him

The Nyandarua Assembly was for the better part of Tuesday morning once again a battlefield as police and staff battled goons hired to disrupt House business.

The goons engaged the police in running battles as the House was in session before they were overpowered and several of them arrested.

Embattled Speaker Ndegwa Wahome declined to enter the assembly building and his office, claiming that some eight armed men had been sneaked in to harm him.

But MCAs who attended the session denied claims of there being any goons in the House, adding that the Speaker was causing drama to seek public sympathy since he has no following in the assembly.

Mr Wahome engaged the county police commanders for over two hours demanding they enter the offices to flush out and arrest the goons.

Embattled Nyandarua Speaker Ndegwa Wahome (centre) speaks to journalists on October 5, 2021 after he declined to enter the assembly building and his office claiming that some armed men had been sneaked in to harm him. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

Declined to join search

But when invited by the county police bosses to join them in the search for the goons in the House, Mr Wahome and staff allied to him said they feared the Speaker would not be safe in the hands of the senior police officers. The staff demanded they be allowed to accompany Mr Wahome during the search.

It later emerged that it was a plot to smuggle the mace out of the House in order to paralyse the assembly’s operations.

Mr Wahome blamed Governor Francis Kimemia for the leadership wrangles which have rocked the assembly for almost a year now, saying the county boss wants to kill the assembly to escape oversight.

“It is governor Kimemia who is the owner of this war for his own benefit because he does not want accountability. But I can assure you all that devolution will work in Nyandarua with or without Kimemia. I have been stopped from accessing the assembly despite a very clear order of the court,” said Mr Wahome.

No pay for staff

He lamented that the assembly staff have not been paid three months’ salaries as he and the clerk, Gideon Mukiri, are denied access to the offices.

Mr Wahome said the governor facilitated the taking over of his official car and had it detained by Toyota Kenya.

But Governor Kimemia’s Press Service Director Francis Ngige said the county boss was in no way involved in the assembly wars, and accused Mr Wahome of peddling lies for political mileage as he plans to vie for governorship in the next elections

MCAs opposed to the Speaker also denied the involvement of the governor in assembly wars, insisting that Mr Wahome was rejected by the majority of ward reps “who are his employers”.

“The governor has nothing to do with the wars. We rejected the Speaker since he was unable to perform his duties. The official car is in the custody of the assembly resources department and the sergeant-at-arms is the custodian of the mace. Mr Wahome is causing drama to have it stolen claiming there are goons in the House. Why is he afraid to accompany the senior police officers and sergeant-at-arms in search of the goons in the House? Let him carry his cross,” said Mirangine MCA Samuel Mathu.

Ms Wanjiku Muhuhu, who chaired the morning session as the Speaker addressed the media from outside, said the House had been adjourned to Tuesday next week after tabling of the budget papers for the next financial year.