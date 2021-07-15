My Hustle: Ex-NYS serviceman cashes in on weaving fishing nets

Joseph Muturi
Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

From a distance, one can hear the faint sounds of Joseph Muturi as he alerts his fish to their mealtime.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Tight race between UDA and Jubilee in Kiambaa

  2. Kimilili residents decry escalating insecurity

  3. Low voter turnout, voter bribery claims mar Kiambaa poll

  4. Uhuru meets Marsabit leaders over insecurity

  5. Western region prepares to receive Uhuru for development tour

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.