My Hustle: Ex-NYS serviceman cashes in on weaving fishing nets

From a distance, one can hear the faint sounds of Joseph Muturi as he alerts his fish to their mealtime.

Besides hatching fingerlings, Mr Muturi has converted an eighth-acre plot into a one-stop shop for fish farming, making fishing gear, training other farmers and selling other fish farming-related gear in his community.

He has mastered the art of making different types of fishing nets and earns a handsome living from the small land in the dry Ndaragua constituency in Nyandarua County.

The venture has attracted farmers and researchers and university students from Kenya, Uganda and other neighbouring countries.

The farmer capitalised on an opportunity in a remote village in a dry region where many would not buy land for farming or commercial purposes.

“The place is dry, but the weather patterns and climate are favourable for fish farming,” he said.

“I realised the number of farmers interested in fish farming is increasing. So I shifted from growing fish to maturity for sale to specialising in fingerlings, making gear and training farmers.”

When he is not weaving nets or hatching fingerlings for sale, Mr Muturi designs fishponds or fixes greenhouses for other farmers.

But his favourite venture is weaving nets, which earn him thousands of shillings with a small investment.

Mr Muturi is an alumnus of Mutara Secondary School and was a member of a Kikuyu benga band before he joined the National Youth Service.

He was among 21 beneficiaries trained on making fishing nets, a course then sponsored by the Ministry of Fisheries at Sagana Fish Farm in 2000.

Long rains

He started with a small fishpond made from raw materials from his farm, a venture that is today worth more than Sh2 million.

When he started making good money from hatching fish and making fishing gear, he stopped renting out his commercial house and converted it into a fish resource centre.

Mr Joseph Muturi at his fish farm in Ndaragua constituency, Nyandarua County. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

“Apart from myself, all other trainees were civil servants who had no interest in or time for making fishing gear. I’m the only one making them,” he said.

“I’m sometimes contracted by the government to make them. I sell the nets at between Sh50,000 and Sh145,000 depending on size and make.”

It takes him about nine days to make the Sh145,000 net, whose cost of production is about Sh45,000.

Other gear includes carrier bags for fingerlings, which he sells for Sh100 each, earning an extra coin.

Apart from the plot and the commercial building, Mr Muturi has also bought eight acres of land, and set up fishponds and water pans to increase fish production due to growing demand for the delicacy.

“I want to move the fingerlings hatchery from the eighth-acre farm and have all activities at the larger farm,” he said.

Mr Muturi’s biggest challenge is water and resorts to buying it from vendors for Sh3,000 for 7,000 containers each time he wants to change the water in the ponds.

But the challenge is now mitigated by the water pans that are accumulating water from the ongoing long rains.

He said the Nyandarua department of fisheries has been supportive in helping him acquire modern skills and technology, in marketing, and connecting him with other interested farmers where he works as an extension officer or a resource person.

“Many people don’t like this area, claiming it’s unproductive due to scarcity of rains, but I have grown up here. My farm attracts visitors from as far away as the United States who are very supportive,” he said.