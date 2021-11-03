Muhia-Gitau UDA team ‘to give Kimemia a run for his money’

Francis Kimemia

Then still a candidate in the 2017 gubernatorial elections, Governor Francis Kimemia (left) shakes the hand of current Woman Rep Faith Wairimu Gitau (centre) in celebration at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi after her victory in the petition filed by Ms Wanjiku Muhia on  May 19, 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The two erstwhile rivals have teamed up against the incumbent governor.
  • Pundits say alliance is bound to give Jubilee Party sleepless nights.

If Kipipiri Member of Parliament Amos Kimunya is to be brought to a reckoning at the ballot in his bid for re-election next  year, it will most likely be by former Nyandarua Woman Representative Wanjiku Muhia.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.