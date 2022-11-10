Mau Mau couple who died hours apart buried in the same grave

They survived the Mau Mau, lived together as a couple and died just hours apart, and now they have been buried in the same grave in Kunyutoka village, Kanjuiri Ward, Nyandarua County.

On Tuesday, the village hosted visitors who braved the rains to celebrate the lives of the lovebirds, General Dancun Mwangi Kariuki, popularly known as General Matenjagwo, and his wife Betha Wanjiru Mwangi.

Residents said the 12km drive to the little-known village on the dusty, unmaintained murram road from the Nakuru-Ol Kalou road witnessed the heaviest traffic in recent times. The name Kunyutoka loosely translates to ‘the place where people quench their thirst'.

The two, villagers said, always appeared to be on a honeymoon every day of their marriage, and they died just hours apart.

“The general died on Monday last week, while his wife died the next day. This was a very jovial couple, always together. Their lifestyle was admired by many. They were the best couple role models to their children and the community,” said resident Wanjiku Jenericah.

General Matenjagwo died aged 90, while his wife was 78. Their journey ended in a common grave on Tuesday at 4.05 pm, in a funeral service conducted by a host of clerics led by Bishop Elijah Muiru of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA), which was associated with Kenya’s struggle for independence.

a Maumau veteran speaks at the funeral of General Matenjagwo buried in a common grave with his wife at Kanjuiri Ward, Nyandarua Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

First to be lowered into the grave was the general, followed less than two minutes later by the wife. The caskets lay side by side in their final resting place, just as they were in life and during the Mau Mau days in the forest.

“The decision to have the two buried in the same grave was reached after wide consultations between the church, community elders and Mau Mau Association officials,” said Ms Hannah Wambogo.

“It was felt that it was important they be buried in a common grave. It was obvious that they never wanted to part, not even in death. They shared and went to the grave with a lot of secrets dating back to Mau Mau days.”

She said this was the first time she attended a funeral where a couple were buried in the same grave.

“But they deserved it. The elderly couple were a symbol of love and unity. They dearly loved each other, and they deserved to be buried in the same grave,” she said.

The Mau Mau veteran was decorated as General Matenjagwo in 1953 at a ceremony attended by other generals and under the command of Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi.

Celebrating the rich legacy that he and his wife left behind, speakers at the funeral described the couple as patriotic Kenyans.

“They sacrificed their youth for Kenyans and generations to come. In life, they dedicated their services and resources to the nation and society up to their last days. Let us celebrate their lives and draw valuable lessons from them,” said Bishop Muiru.

Until his death, General Matenjagwo was the Mau Mau Veterans Association chairperson.

Obadi Ruheni, a Mau Mau veteran who lived with him in the Aberdare forest, described the fallen hero as sharp and focused.

“He was several years older than most of us in the forest. He was a perfect planner, smart in intelligence collection against the colonial government and soldiers,” Mr Ruheni said.

“He trained most of us on how to use guns. He rarely missed a target. Kimathi loved and respected him for that. He was Kimathi’s confidant.”

He said that in the Kikuyu community traditions, there was nothing wrong with burying two buried in the same grave.

“They dearly loved each other in life, why separate them in death? His wife appeared very healthy a day before her husband died, but she decided to follow him a few hours after, how can one separate them at death?” he said.