Man arrested on suspicion of killing lover, setting her body on fire

Police in Nyandarua are holding a man suspected of brutally killing his lover, carrying the body to another site and setting it on fire.

Initial investigations show that the suspect killed the victim in her house and used her car to carry the body to his home in Pesi village, Ndaragua constituency, where he burnt it to destroy the evidence.

Police said the case was initially reported as an abduction, until further investigations led to the discovery of the victim's car at the boyfriend's compound.

Residents helped identify the car as belonging to the victim, a teacher, and told police that the house belonged to her lover.

On entering the house, police found the body of the teacher still on the fire and was already unrecognisable.

Police officers privy to the investigations said the victim might have been attacked near the door leading to the bathroom, which is adjacent to the kitchen, as there were signs of blood.

“Residents informed us that the teacher's car was parked at the suspect's compound. We rushed there and found the car,” said a detective.

“We suspected that the suspect was inside the house but found him missing. We searched the house and discovered the remains of a human body on fire in the sitting room. We suspect the body to be that of the victim.”

The body was moved to Nyahururu Hospital in Laikipia County.

Aberdare sub-county Deputy County Commissioner Charles Rukwaro said the suspect was later arrested by detectives in Kasarani.