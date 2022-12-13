Love is blind: From three decades in prison to the binds of love, Samuel Kahiga’s story

It was a beautiful wedding ceremony that lasted exactly one hour, 20 minutes and was witnessed by dozens of guests.

Former inmate Samuel Kahiga, 56, exchanged vows with his love Lucy Wanjiku, 27, at the Full Gospel Church in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County.

There was total silence when Bishop George Gathari asked the guests if anyone had any reason to oppose the wedding.

“Should anyone present here know of any reason that this couple should not be joined in holy matrimony, speak now or forever hold your peace,” the bishop said.

The sigh of relief was palpable when no hand was raised.

For 31 years, the bridegroom spent his time behind bars at the Naivasha Maximum Security Prison.

He was sentenced to death for a robbery with violence in August 1991.

Later, the jail term was commuted to a life sentence, saving Samuel from the hangman’s noose.

His remarkable transformation while behind bars where he was the main trustee earned him freedom ten months ago

When he left prison, on top of his to-do list was getting married. Having spent three decades in jail meant his youthful years were well behind him.

“I wanted to immediately start a family. Am happy that my plans are falling into place,” he said.

Former inmate Samuel Kahiga, 56, with his love Lucy Wanjiku, 27, on their wedding day at the Full Gospel Church in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

He was full of praise for his bride, saying that she had supported him in his journey.

“We cannot dwell on bygones…let bygones be bygones,” said the bride who was equally in high spirits.

After their honeymoon, the couple plans to visit Naivasha prison where Samuel was incarcerated to greet his his former inmates.

The officer in charge of the Naivasha Maximum Security Hassan Tari described the former inmate as “inspiration” and role model to many.”

“we are very proud of Mr Kahiga. He is a good ambassador to the values that we espouse. He will greatly motivate others who have lost hope,” said the facility boss.

During the wedding, Mr Tari sent a team that showered the newlyweds with gifts.

Former inmate Samuel Kahiga, 56, with his love Lucy Wanjiku, 27, on their wedding day at the Full Gospel Church in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

He described the ex-convict as a reformed prisoner and acquired several skills including a Grade 1 certification in carpentry.