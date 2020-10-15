Kinangop teacher attacked on her way to work

A primary school teacher is nursing serious injuries at Kinangop Mission Hospital after she was attacked by a lone assailant on her way to work on Thursday morning.

Ms Emma Wanjiru, a teacher at Roma Junior Academy, was left for the dead with deep cuts in the head, neck and limbs.

Ms Wanjiru said she saw a man in a hood running towards her from behind and decided to give him way.

But the man grabbed her neck and removed a knife from his pocket which he used to stab her several times.

“I screamed and passed out,” Ms Wanjiru said.

She further said: “His intention was to kill me. I don't know why. I don’t know the attacker, he had completely covered his face.”

The teacher’s husband, Mr Maina Kimari, said he is shocked by the incident and wants police to investigate the matter and arrest the attacker.

“I am shocked. She left home as usual for her place of work. I received a call from people who responded to her distress call when she was attacked,” he said.

“I thank God that she made it to hospital and she is getting the medical attention,” Mr Kimari said.

