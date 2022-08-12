Kiarie Badilisha declared Nyandarua governor, beating Kimemia

Dr Moses Badilisha Kiarie is the new Nyandarua governor after defeating the incumbent Francis Kimemia in Tuesday’s elections.

Dr Kiarie was declared winner by County Returning Officer Nancy Wanjiku, who said he had 158, 263 votes against Mr Kimemia’s 52,197.

He said he is up to the task and ready to empty the in-tray he will find in the office.

His first agenda, he said, is to unite the leaders and end supremacy battles in Nyandarua.

County assembly Speaker Wahome Ndegwa, who chaired the County Assemblies Forum, received 11,437 votes in the race, former deputy governor Kirika Mwangi 13,946 and pioneer governor Daniel Waithaka trailed with 3,967.

“My priority is to have a united Nyandarua leadership. I will bring them together so that we can move Nyandarua where it deserves to be,” Dr Kiarie.

“The era of supremacy battles has come to an end. Each leader will be allowed to perform their constitutional mandate without interference.

“I will have all leaders attend an induction course so that we can all know our mandates. I will be guided by consultations … Leadership is not a one-man show.”

He also promised to ensure that local business people are given priority in jobs and contracts.

The governor-elect will also have to deal with uncompleted multibillion-shilling projects heavily funded by donors.

The projects include the Sh1.5 billion Mashujaa Hospital complex at JM Memorial Hospital in Ol Kalou and the upgrading of urban centres.

Dr Kiarie said he will form a roads board that will manage the county’s road equipment.

“The equipment must not stall at any time for whatever reason. I am going to have professionals on that board so that all our roads must be done,” he said.

He will also focus on agriculture, mainly agro-processing and value addition.

“Nyandarua is an agricultural county. I am bothered that we have no single processing industry,” he said.

“We are the second-best milk producer after Kiambu County but farmers continue lamenting the lack of a market and exploitation by brokers.

“I will set aside some money for the dairy processing industry to end the farmers’ agony.”

On taxation, Dr Kiarie said he will consult with others to ensure a friendly tax regime. He said revenue should be used to improve the specific sector where it is collected from.

“We cannot have boda boda operators paying taxes yet they operate in the open without sheds and on poor roads,” he said.