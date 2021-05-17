Jubilee, UDA camps face off ahead of Rurii by-election

A team of Jubilee politicians over the weekend sought to weaken United Democratic Alliance (UDA)’s presence in Rurii, Nyandarua, ahead of tomorrow’s ward by-election.

Influenced by the local and national politics, the campaign turned out to be one of the most expensive, with candidates resolving to place advertisements in local TV stations and radios.

Led by Governor Francis Kimemia, Water CS Sicily Kariuki, Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, and Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, the politicians seemed to have had intelligence on UDA team movements and strategies led by Woman Rep Faith Gitau, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

In several stations, the UDA team received hostile reception, with a section of voters openly terming them traitors because of opposing the BBI Bill.

In most stations, one of Jubilee’s teams mostly composed of MCAs, county executive members, and local politicians would arrive a few minutes ahead of the UDA team. The bigger team would arrive shortly after UDA left to water down election promises made by the DP William Ruto-led party.

Market Jubilee candidate

This was the first time all leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta united to market Jubilee candidate Peter Thinji, whom they said has the blessings of the Head of State.

Earlier, the UDA team supporting Muraya Githaiga, which started campaigns earlier, seemed to have made inroads in almost every corner of the ward, but tables seemed to have overturned the last minute after the arrival of the Jubilee team, which has been camping in Rurii for the last two weeks. Feeling the heat, Ms Gitau invited the UDA brigade.

Mr Thinji’s team received a boost after Independent Candidate Gerald Gitome withdrew his candidature in his support. Mr Thinji is also counting on his vote-rich Rurii Village, which has more than 5, 000 voters out of the total 18, 000. The other voter-rich area is Passenger, which neighbours Rurii.

In its campaigns, the UDA team focused on discrediting President Kenyatta’s leadership and the handshake deal. “They say that Mt Kenya has no political debt to the Deputy President, we want you to vote for the UDA candidate to prove them wrong, prove to them that we have a debt to pay to the DP,” said Mr Gachagua.

Sh20 billion projects

But the Jubilee team dwelt on popularising President Kenyatta’s administration through the national and county government-funded projects in the area.

The national government is currently implementing projects worth Sh20 billion in Nyandarua.