Jubilee loss in Rurii hands Kimemia rivals fresh hope

Francis Kimemia

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia.  

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

Jubilee Party’s loss in the just concluded Rurii Ward by-election has renewed the supremacy battles between Governor Francis Kimemia and other elected leaders in Nyandarua County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Ex-MP loses bid to stop land papers forgery case

  2. Varsity suffers setback as Court of Appeal declines to overturn academic policy ruling

  3. Priest who tried to kill lover to know his fate today

  4. Isiolo school leavers urged to take technical courses

  5. PRIME ​Ida Odinga’s Sh300m library runs into hitch

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.