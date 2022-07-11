Joy at last as over 4,500 colonial village residents get title deeds

When Ms Naomi Nyambura from Miharati colonial village was wheeled around by her grandson at AC Primary School in Ol Kalou town, Nyandarua, she appeared pale and beaten, her wrinkled face portraying a tale of misery.

She sat in the front row, tucked between other elderly women and men, most of them ageing Mau Mau fighters who have known no peace since they left the Aberdare Forest, the only home they knew as they fought for freedom.

She was among the last Mau Mau fighters to leave the forest after late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta arrived at Njabini to convince them that the war was over.

“Our land was gone by the time we left the forest. We were hosted by well-wishers waiting to be settled by the government until we were allocated the plots in the colonial villages,” Ms Nyambura said.

“We have lived there for decades, without land ownership documents, but I can today say that I have enjoyed the fruits of the blood we shed.

“I feel appreciated. They say God’s time is the best, and that time has come today as I received a title deed to my land. My grandchildren can now live a dignified life. We are not squatters anymore in our own country.”

One of the beneficiaries receives a title deed from Governor Francis Kimemia and lands PS Nicholas Muraguri Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

She was among 4,500 settlers in 28 villages issued with title deeds after decades of waiting.

As she was wheeled to the podium to receive the land ownership document, her face brightened, overcome by the joy. She nearly fell from the wheelchair when she tried to stand up to hug Governor Francis Kimemia and Lands Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri.

The two leaders had to spring to action to save Ms Nyambura from imminent collapse, as tears of joy flooded her eyes.

Even with the long wait, it was not an easy journey for Ms Florence Annan, the Nyandarua lands chief officer.

“The journey started in November last year when our governor organised a meeting between the President, county lands officials, and some squatters where the issue of the title deeds and Mau Mau freedom fighters were extensively discussed,” Ms Annan.

Officials from the Lands ministry and the land commission resolved that they meet “on the ground for a one-week lands auditing and verification exercise”.

But that week of overtime work by land officials, lawyers and surveyors was not enough, and the verification ended up taking three weeks.

Ms Nelius Nyambura, also a beneficiary from Tumaini colonial village, said that at some point, the settlers gave up as the verification process became more of a burden.

“There were so many repeat exercises. We were made to assemble at the plots up to three times. At some point, we thought it was just politics, like it has been there before, but failed to understand why the repeats,” Ms Nyambura said.

“The fact that the officials and surveyors asked for no payments to process the document made us doubt the entire mission. We had to send representatives to the governor for confirmation that it was a genuine effort, but we still had our doubts, until today when we received the title deeds.”

The verified documents were submitted to the Nyandarua governor and Lands ministry officials. The team from the county led by Ms Annan, national lands officials, county surveyors and lawyers camped at the land commission offices in Nairobi until all the documents were processed.

“The land commission delegated and attached 35 of its staff to work on Nyandarua cases. We were looking for up to 80,000 title deeds, that is how Nyandarua is the biggest beneficiary of the six million tittle deeds processed under the presidential directive made in January last year when President Uhuru issued 700 land ownership documents at Rurii market in Nyandarua,” said Ms Annan.

Governor Kimemia admitted it was not an easy task and thanked the President for approving the waiver of all chargeable fees, but he said there was still a long way to go.

Some of the beneficiaries of the titling program go through their titles in Nyandarua Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

“The squatter villages are heavily congested. One can easily drink tea in a neighbour’s room using a straw. We are talking of a population that has increased to a third and fourth generation, all living in an eighth or quarter-acre piece of land,” Governor Kimemia said.

“I have discussed the issue with Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and running mate Martha Karua, who acknowledge the plight of the settlers. They have agreed to seek ways of having them resettled.”

Mr Muraguri, the Lands PS, said the government can resettle internally displaced people and the settlers.

“The best way to go about it is to identify suitable lands … of above 50 acres for easy subdivision to the target families. The land should be hospitable so that they don’t feel like they have been dumped somewhere,” he said.

We have our rates at between Sh500,000 and Sh700,000 per acre. As Governor Kimemia has appealed, it's important to support the families to live a better, dignified life.