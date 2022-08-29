Governor Badilisha orders release of patients detained over bills

Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha has directed all patients detained at JM Memorial Hospital over medical bills be released immediately.

During an impromptu visit to the facility, the governor was saddened to hear from the patients that they had been detained for months.

Some had been there for more than three months.

"It's saddening and inhuman to put a human being under hospital arrest. To me, it does not make any sense since they are occupying hospital space at the expense of the public,” he said.

“It's mental, spiritual and emotional torture to the patient and the relatives. They should be at home working to feed their families and educate their children."

He also directed an audit of drugs supplied to the hospital, saying he was concerned that patients are directed to buy medicines from private pharmacies.

"I want an audit on the procurement process, amounts finally delivered at the hospital and disbursement to patients and other health facilities. We can't be directing our patients to buy essential drugs from private pharmacies,” Governor Badilisha said.

He also directed the health administrator to get him office space at the hospital, saying he will be operating from there to ensure the public gets efficient services.