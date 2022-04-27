Four children perish as fire razes their house

Four children perished in a fire incident at their Rurii home, Nyandarua county on Tuesday night.

The four, aged between three and seven years old, were alone inside the house when a fire started at their house. Confirming the incident, Passenga Chief Daniel Muniu said efforts by residents to put off the fire, as the minors cried for help, were futile.

“The cause of the fire has not been established but initial findings are that the fire might have been started by a charcoal banner. We understand the family had just bought some charcoal which was received by the elder daughter in the family, who then left the house to go for an errand,” the chief.

According to the chief, the girl had locked the house from outside and left her siblings inside the house.

“Those who arrived to contain the fire were unable to save the minors since the door was locked from outside. The residents arrived on time and tried their best but the fire was too huge for them to contain," said Mr Muniu.

Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia, in his message of condolence to the family, said his government will assist following the tragedy.

“I am disturbed by the fire incident and join the family and the residents at this grieving moment. I have directed the disaster management committee to visit the family and see how best we can assist them. It's such a huge loss to the family, and the county has been robbed of four brilliant innocent souls. On my behalf and the county government, I send my condolence message,” said Mr Kimemia.