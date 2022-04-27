Four children die in house fire in Nyandarua

Four children aged between three and seven perished on Tuesday night in a fire at their home in Rurii, Ol Kalou constituency, Nyandarua County.

They were alone in the house when the fire started, consuming Mr Simon Maina's house.

Confirming the incident, Passenga Senior Chief Daniel Muniu said residents’ efforts to fight the fire were futile, as the minors cried for help.

"The cause of the fire has not been established but we suspect that it may have been started in the charcoal burner. We understand the family had just bought some charcoal, which was received by the elder daughter in the family, who then left the house to go for an errand," he said.

She said the girl locked the house from outside, leaving the other children playing in the house.

"Those who arrived to contain the fire were unable to save the minors since the door was locked from outside. The residents arrived on time and tried their best but the fire was too huge for them," the chief said.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, in his message of condolence to Mr Maina's family, said his government would offer assistance.

"I am disturbed by the fire incident and join the family and the residents at this grieving moment. I have directed the disaster management committee to visit the family and see [how] we can assist them,” he said.

“It's such a huge loss to the family; the county was robbed of four brilliant innocent souls with a brighter future ahead. On my behalf and the county government I send my condolence message."