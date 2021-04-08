Family of 'Mariru' hit-maker Albert Gacheru thrown into mourning again

The family of legendary Benga musician Albert Gacheru was on Thursday thrown into deep mourning following the death of their elder brother Basilio Ngunjiri.

Ngunjiri died in Nyandarua after a short illness, his family said on Thursday. His death comes just two days following the demise of his brother Gacheru, who was renowned for his two hits ‘Mwendwa wakwa Mariru’ and ‘Mumunya’.

Musician Albert Gacheru during a performance. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Their younger brother, Julius Kanyora, said Ngunjiri died on Thursday morning at the JM Memorial Hospital in Nyandarua where he was hospitalised "for some days."

Mr Kanyora said the two deaths have devastated his family. He added that plans are underway to bury the two brothers on Saturday.

He said burial arrangements for Gacheru were nearly complete but the family will now consider burying the two brothers on the same day.

Mr Epha Maina, who is the chairman of Talented Musicians and Composers (Tamco) Sacco termed the twin deaths as "saddening and a blow to the local music fraternity."