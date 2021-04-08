Family of 'Mariru' hit-maker Albert Gacheru thrown into mourning again

Basilio Ngunjiri

Basilio Ngunjiri. He died on Thursday morning. 

Photo credit: Pool
By  Mwangi Muiruri

What you need to know:

  • Ngunjiri died in Nyandarua after a short illness, his family said on Thursday.
  • His death comes just two days following the demise of Gacheru. 

The family of legendary Benga musician Albert Gacheru was on Thursday thrown into deep mourning following the death of their elder brother Basilio Ngunjiri.

