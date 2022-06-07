Ex-governor Waithaka cleared to run for top seat despite being on EACC blacklist

Former Nyandarua governor Daniel Waithaka has been cleared by the electoral agency to run for the top county seat though his name was flagged by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Mr Waithaka, who is seeking to recapture the seat he lost to Governor Francis Kimemia on a Democratic Party ticket, was cleared alongside his running mate Murani Ngugi, who served as sports and ICT executive under Mr Kimemia.

The EACC had on Friday last week cautioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against clearing Mr Waithaka and 240 others for the August polls, saying they either faced graft charges or their files were under scrutiny by the anti-graft body.

Mr Waithaka has a corruption-related case pending in a Nyahururu court alongside four others over alleged embezzlement of Sh50 million during his tenure.

The EACC said it was investigating allegations of irregular procurement of a foreign-based company that was engaged by the Nyandarua county government to develop Ol Kalou water masterplan for Sh50 million in 2014.

Speaking after getting his clearance certificate, Mr Waithaka said if he is elected, he would ensure 70 percent of contracts are given to local contractors.

“When I was the governor, there was a lot of money circulating here in Nyandarua, as 70 percent of contracts were given to local contractors while 30 percent of the tenders were going to people from outside Nyandarua,” he said.

He said he was ready to face his opponents, among them Governor Kimemia (Jubilee), Kiarie Badilisha (UDA), his former deputy Waithaka Kirika (TSP) and county assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome (Chama Cha Kazi).