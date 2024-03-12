Cultural clash delays woman's burial

Seven siblings are embroiled in a standoff over where to bury their late mother after disagreeing over cultural demands.

Mary Karura Kariuki, the widow of Francis Kariuki Munene, died on March 2, leaving behind seven children.

However, her burial, scheduled for March 7, was suspended by the court after the siblings disagreed over the burial site on a plot of land owned by her husband.

The children are Godfrey Gitau, John Munene, Rahab Wambui, Rosemary Wanjiru, Joseph Mbugua, James Muiruri, Jane Njeri and Margaret Ngonyo.

One faction, led by Mr Mbugua, wants their mother's body buried at the homestead in accordance with Kikuyu customs and traditions, while another, led by Mr Munene, wants her buried elsewhere, away from the homestead.

Mr Munene's faction wants the mother to be buried elsewhere, arguing that the entire plot belonged to her husband.

Mr Mbugua went to court on March 6 and successfully obtained an order stopping the burial, which had been scheduled for March 7, until the matter was resolved.

He sued his three siblings, Munene, Gitau and Ngonyo, who he accused of making arrangements to bury their mother on another piece of land, excluding others, instead of on the plot she had inherited from her husband.

Mr Mbugua claimed in his application that the three had forcefully taken control of the burial arrangement to the exclusion of others who were opposed to the location.

"Most of our siblings are against the said burial site and insist that our mother should be buried within her homestead on the property. According to Kikuyu customary law, it is customary to bury the deceased on their property if they had one," said Mr Mbugua.

According to him, the three are interested in the property, which he says they have already tampered with.

Mr Mbugua claims that the said property is still a matter of dispute in an inheritance case where the court ordered that the seven siblings and their mother should share it equally with the mother taking the homestead and the property on it.

He, however, sees malice in the brothers' decision to bury her body in a different portion, which he says should be given to one of their sisters, Jane Njeri, after the division.

He complained that Mr Munene's group had already accessed the mother's bank accounts and withdrawn at least Sh250,000 and sold some of the property, a matter he has reported to Ngano Police Station.

Mr Kariuki wants the mother's properties to be determined in accordance with the Certificate of Confirmation of Grant to the Estate of the Father dated 10 August 2023 before the burial takes place.

In the order issued by Nyahururu magistrate Cynthia Mercy Muhoro, the court restrained Mr Munene's group from interfering with or burying the body until the matter is heard and determined.

The magistrate also issued an order restraining the mortuary, where Karura's body is being kept, from releasing it for burial pending the hearing of the matter.

However, Mr Munene, in his bid to proceed with the burial, filed an application seeking a review of the orders, accusing Mr Mbugua of delaying the burial without good reason.

Mr Munene argued that the entire plot belonged to his father, to whom the land title was registered, and that the mother had the right to be buried anywhere.

He accused his brother of only caring about the mother's property, which he said could be established even after her burial.

He further argued that the family was financially constrained and demanded that the burial be done to avoid incurring further costs at the mortuary.

"The respondent 'Mbugua' has no valid reason to stop the burial of the deceased as she will be buried on her own property," Munene said.

The land is part of her husband's vast estate, of which she and her seven children are beneficiaries.

Until her death, she was living on the property, which includes the family homestead and other assets, including the house, herds of cattle, donkeys, sheep, workers' quarters and animal sheds, three trucks, tractors and other farm machinery.