Connect water to your homes, Kimemia tells Ndaragwa residents

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

Residents of Ndaragwa sub-county in Nyandarua County have been urged to connect water to their homes after the completion of a multimillion project.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Lamu police impound bhang worth Sh500,000

  2. Mwea rice farmers suffer as buyers keep off

  3. Tana River County assembly speaker impeached

  4. Connect water to your homes, Kimemia tells Ndaragwa residents

  5. Health officials fail to unravel what killed seven in Kakamega

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.