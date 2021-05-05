Churches, politicians, NGOs top grabbers ‘list of shame’

Governor Francis Kimemia

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia. The report was compiled by a task force formed by Mr Kimemia.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

Churches, politicians, local tycoons, and non-governmental organisations top the list of shame in an audit report in Nyandarua County, where thousands of acres of public utility land has been lost to grabbers.

