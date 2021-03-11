Chilly weather drives 1,400 learners out of Nyandarua schools

People walk through chilly weather. Hundreds of secondary school learners are yet to report back to school in Nyandarua County due to chilly weather being experienced in the region.

Photo credit: File

Hundreds of secondary school learners are yet to report back to school in Nyandarua County due to the chilly weather being experienced in the region.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Four students test positive for Covid in Nyeri school

  2. Western Kenya hit by earth tremor

  3. Construction of Oloitokitok-Njukini-Taveta Road in limbo, five years on

  4. Wild fire burns houses in Turkana village

  5. PRIME From MCA to street food vendor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.