Chaos erupts at Nyandarua MCA's burial as politicians demand to address mourners

The burial ceremony of Rurii Ward Representative Mburu Githinji turned chaotic on Tuesday as politicians allied to the Deputy President William Ruto demanded to address the mourners.

The politicians grabbed the programme of event from the clergy, took charge of the ceremony and used their time to attack President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Building Bridges Initiative and also launched campaigns for their preferred candidates in the next general elections.

Nyandarua politicians engage with the clergy during the burial. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

Trouble started when Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau was invited to greet the mourners, but insisted that other politicians accompanying her must equally be allowed to address the crowd.

Efforts by the clergy led by Nyandarua Interfaith Council Chairperson to plead with the Women Rep to stick to the programme were unsuccessful, as Ms Gitau insisted that the visitors must address the gathering.

Police try to control rowdy youth during the burial of Rurii Ward Rep Githinji Mburu Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

In what appeared to be a prior-planned drama, a group of visibly drunk youths moved towards the pulpit shouting down the clergy and also threatened to paralyse the event.

Police had a hard time controlling the youths who managed to push their way to the dais and started dismantling the speakers.

Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho snatched one of the microphones and took charge of the programme, inviting the politicians to speak as the rowdy youths cheered.

Ms Mary Githinji, daughter of the late MCA Mburu Githinji. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

Many of the rowdy youth are said to have been ferried from Kinangop, Naivasha, and Ol Kalou towns.

During the event, the politicians endorsed former Embakasi Central MP John Ndirangu as their preferred candidate in the next general elections, while, in a show of might, politicians from both sides endorsed the late MCAs daughter Mary Githinji for the MCA position in the upcoming by-election.

MPs Rigathi Gachagua, Moses Kuria, Kipkirui Chepkwony, Gathiru Mwangi among other leaders supported the DP for presidency.

“We are told that the country will be chaotic if we discuss and popularise wheelbarrow, oppose the BBI and talk about the dynasties and hustlers. We are not going to be intimidated. What we need is to speak the truth, BBI is not a priority to Central Kenya region and the country,” said Mr Gachagua.

Mr Kuria said the ‘Hustler Nation’ is popular in the Central region, adding that the next government will be formed by the ‘Hustler Movement’.

The clergy watched in disbelief as the politicians took control of the event despite an earlier agreement and resolution that no politician will be allowed to address church-led gatherings.

When invited to address the gathering, Governor Francis Kimemia declined to discuss politics but chose to apologise to the clergy over the showdown.

“Nyandarua is a godly county and we regret what has transpired here today. It’s very unfortunate, but I plead with the clergy and pray to God to forgive us for what has happened. I urge our people to respect the President and support his development agenda, we are solidly behind President Kenyatta and we are not going to engage in divisive and destructive politics,” said Mr Kimemia.

He added that Mr Kenyatta is committed to complete all development projected his administration has started in Nyandarua and other parts of Central Kenya before his term comes to an end.

“As Central Economic Bloc affiliate governors, we are happy and support direction taken by the President. We have had many forums with him and we are sure he is on the right track, let us support him and his agenda,” said Governor Kimemia.