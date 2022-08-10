Chama Cha Kazi's Ndegwa Wahome, Marion Mwathi concede defeat in Nyandarua races

Two Chama Cha Kazi candidates in Nyandarua – Mr Ndegwa Wahome, who was vying for governor, and Ms Marion Mwathi, who wanted the woman rep seat – have conceded defeat.

In a message, Mr Wahome congratulated Dr Kiarie Badilisha, who has taken an early lead in the governor’s race, according to provisional reports streaming from polling stations.

Dr Kiarie, the United Democratic Alliance candidate, appeared to be leading with 104,293 votes against Mr Wahome’s 6,497.

“I wish to congratulate governor-elect Moses Ndirangu Badilisha Kiarie for his emphatic win in the Nyandarua gubernatorial elections. The people of Nyandarua have spoken. Their voice is loud and clear and God's time is always the best,” said the former Nyandarua assembly Speaker.

Mr Wahome said he will take a back seat in politics and will not be seeking to recapture his Speaker position. He added that he will retire to farming in Munyeki.

“I will not be seeking to become the Speaker, never, I will be a farmer in Munyeki village,” he said.

Mr Wahome, seen to have played a critical role in the political downfall of the first governor, Daniel Waithaka, and outgoing Governor Francis Kimemia, attributed his dismal performance in the governor’s race to his zeal to fight corruption in the county.

For her part, Ms Mwathi said in a statement that she was conceding defeat in honour, promising to be back in 2027 for the race.

“Thank you, Nyandarua people, for pushing me to where I am today. Pulling up a number two in the woman rep race has not been a walk in the park, be blessed,” said Ms Mwathi.