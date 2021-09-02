Centre allows ex-students to donate knowledge to the less fortunate

In Ndaragua town, Nyandarua County, the words Central Empowerment Centre scream from the walls, drawing the attention of motorists on the busy Nyeri-Nyahururu highway.

Below the three words in capital letters are descriptions of courses offered at the rural school, but not many parents would consider enrolling their children there, perhaps dismissing it at face value.

But inside, nearly 100 young men are busy taking free lessons that would change their lives when they graduate, joining the list of some 1,600 young people who have passed through the school since it opened in 2018.

Most of the trainees are youths who cannot afford to pay tuition fees, but to keep the school running, former students donate their time to train new entrants or give a percentage of their earnings to support new learners.

When it opened, the centre was meant to offer computer courses to Form Four leavers, as Maragua did not have a college offering such lessons.

“Our Four Leavers had to travel to Nyahururu town, about 25km away, to take computer courses. I realised that most of them, especially from families in rural areas, will never get an opportunity to study computer lessons, so I donated part of my office and equipped it with some computers and enrolled a teacher,” said Ndaragua Ward Representative David Maitai.

But the centre was overwhelmed by the high number of interested learners, forcing the MCA to rent the next room for expansion.

With the additional space, he thought of expanding the centre to accommodate more of the idle young people in Ndaragua.

He introduced other technical courses and asked local youths who had graduated from other institutions to help train and mentor peers joining the centre.

With that, other technical courses including weaving, leather works, beading, beauty and fashion-related courses were introduced in the two-room centre, with students coming in shifts.

“We had no resources to buy the needed training equipment but were lucky to get support from Streams of Hope International,” Mr Maitai said.

Apart from former students donating their time to train and mentor others, graduates of the centre who have no capital to start their own businesses operate from there and contribute part of their earnings to support new trainees.

A rewarding business

Esther Njeri, who sat her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams at Wiyumiririe High School, is among the mentors.

She said she thought her life had come to a sudden end when she failed to score the grades she needed to join a teacher's college, a career she had dreamt about since childhood.

With her weaving, beading and interior design skills, Ms Njeri said one does not have to open a big shop in a big town to make it in life.

Her shop in Ndaragua is a centre of attraction for passers-by, with smartly displayed interior décor items, baskets, steering wheel beaded covers and designer curtains, among other goods.

With a growing number of customers, the designer's day starts at 5am working from home before she walks to her shop.

She would later go to the Central Empowerment Centre to train and mentor students for about two to three hours.

“I no longer yearn to be a teacher. I won't even think about it. My entire world revolves around what I am currently doing. It is a rewarding business,” she said.

In beadworks, she makes and trains students to make serviette holders and boxes, table mats, flower vases, handbags, pouches and other items used in modern hotel decoration and homes, depending on a customer's specifications.

Kambanja Judy graduated from the centre earlier this year but has no capital to start her own business.

“I wake up early to make beads, weaving and other items using the skills I gained from the centre. I then go to the centre, where I train others and also display some of my items, which I also sell to traders at wholesale prices,” said the mother of one.

“I also sell to various markets on market days. I no longer rely on my parents to support me and my child.”

Philip Mwangi, a trainee in leather works, is optimistic that the future will be brighter once he completes his course.

“The nearest polytechnic is about 10km from Ndaragua. That is why I opted to join the Central Empowerment Centre. I hope to graduate by the end of this year. I will also help mentor those who join after me,” he said.