Boy who beat disability to emerge sixth nationally

Maina Lleyton Njagi, the sixth-best candidate under the special-needs category in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination, was still recovering from leg surgery when he sat the tests.

He was the best student at Ol Kalou Disabled Primary School in Nyandarua, with 399 marks.

Lleyton was asked to choose between having the surgery before sitting the examination and delaying the treatment.

He opted to face the surgeon's knife first.

“I thank God for his blessings. I also thank my teachers for being patient with me, and well-wishers who visited to motivate us and give gifts to us,” he said.

“I thank Governor Francis Kimemia, who led other visitors in motivating and giving us a word of motivation and stationeries we needed for the examinations. The gifts and teamwork made me and other candidates excel.”

Lleyton wishes to join the Safaricom Academy under a scholarship programme to ease his parent's school fees burden.

“I am afraid my parents might not afford the high school fees for me. I wish to join the Safaricom Academy so that I can focus on my education without interruption while my parents focus on bringing up and supporting my siblings. My dream is to become a doctor after completing my school.”

Catholic Church Sister Teresa Kiguro, the school administrator, described Lleyton as a disciplined hardworking boy.