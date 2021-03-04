Akorinos’ remarkable transformation from sect to church

Many moons ago, the Akorino Church rejected western education, forbade the practice of modern medicine and preached against unfair colonial policies.

Members would never have taken their children to school, immunisation clinics, and would not shake hands with people who did not share their faith.

They would not even construct modern churches, preferring to worship under the trees or shrines.

Their doctrine was a cocktail of the Old Testament and Kikuyu traditions. Over the past 100 years, the Akorino have transformed from a cult, a sect to a registered church.

But even as they mark a century, the church is still dogmatic in some matters. For example, they still do not allow women to practise family planning. Birth control, such as the use of contraceptives, remains a sin.

The church has over the years, though, been urging its members to enrol their children in school, seek medical attention, and is now encouraging them to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Bishop Nathaniel Kagwi of Nyandarua County’s Akorino Church, says in the past, faithful were prohibited from taking fried meals, or meat from an animal slaughtered by someone who is not a member of the church.

Communication from the Holy Spirit

Archbishop Jeremiah Kariuki says they abandoned outdated doctrines following “communication from the Holy Spirit”.

Akorino faithful singing during the launch of the 30 million indigenous tree planting exercise in Nyandarua. Photo credit: WAIKWA MAINA | Nation Media Group

“We are guided by the Holy Spirit on what to do. For example, it’s the Holy Spirit that spoke to us to allow us to seek medical care. I would say it's primitive not to seek treatment in hospitals or fail to have your child vaccinated. Our church founding fathers worshipped and sung while standing, but the Holy Spirit directed us to end the boring worship and that’s why we sing while jogging and dancing,” said the Archbishop.

None of his children was vaccinated, but not so for his grandchildren.

He believes the leadership of the church had been warned by God not to take the ‘white man’s drugs’ because they were “meant to poison and kill Africans”.

“That is why our forefathers and church founders used African herbs that were equally or had a better effect than modern medicines. We are now telling our faithful that we shall all go to the same heaven, but don’t die because of foolishness or ignorance,” said Archbishop Kariuki.

Though women are allowed to preach, they are never ordained to stand at the pulpit, a doctrine they are all comfortable with.

Martha Wambui, a senior church leader, says they discourage birth control and the use of contraception because the Bible warns against such practices. Quoting one of the Ten Commandments, ‘thou shalt not kill’, she says family planning pills prevent ovulation, which is like “killing the seeds”.

“Instead, our women are advised to seek the intervention of the preacher, who prays for them to stop having children. Our members are advised to have the number of children they can support. Prayers work; all you need is faith,” said Ms Wambui.