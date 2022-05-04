3,600 farmers to be supported by Sh72m agreement

The Nyandarua government has signed a Sh72 million agreement to support 3,600 small-scale farmers with subsidised farm inputs in the long rains planting season.

This was after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the county government and Apollo Agriculture, a horticultural farming promoting organisation, adding the county to a list of others in the Rift Valley and Western Kenya under the initiative.

The targeted beneficiaries are farmers with between half an acre and three acres of land, each to be supported with inputs worth Sh20,000.

Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries executive Dr James Karitu said the programme will ensure farmers are supplied with quality inputs including seeds. It will also come with training and guaranteed marketing opportunities.

At the signing of the agreement, the agriculture financing organization’s extension officer, Mr Peter Muthii, said Nyandarua joins other counties under the programme.

“We began our operations in 2017 with 1,200 farmers from Nakuru County. We have since moved to other areas, including Kakamega, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and Busia. We will provide a Sh20,000 package in the form of seeds and fertilisers to registered farmers,” said Mr Muthii.