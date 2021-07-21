Police officer among 13 hurt in Nyandarua road crash

Thirteen people including a police officer are admitted to Kijabe Mission Hospital after they were involved in a road accident at Matches area, which is a few metres from Soko Mpya market in Nyandarua County, along the Naivasha-Nairobi highway on Wednesday afternoon.

The traffic policeman was among four officers attached to Magumu Police Station who had been deployed along the busy highway to perform traffic checks.

According to Nyandarua County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo, the officer identified as Reymond Kiiru suffered serious injuries after he was knocked down by a lorry.

Lost control

"We suspect that the lorry driver transporting goods lost control of the vehicle. It knocked down the officer who suffered deep cuts on his mouth and face. He also lost four teeth," said Mr. Leparmorijo.

The County Commissioner added that the lorry also hit a matatu, injuring 12 passengers who were on board.

He said the victims admitted at Kijabe Hospital are in stable condition.

"The two vehicles were towed to Magumu Police Station and investigations launched," he added.



