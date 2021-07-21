Police officer among 13 hurt in Nyandarua road crash

Kijabe Mission Hospital where 13 people, including a police officer, were on July 21, 2021 admitted after they were involved in a road accident at Matches along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway.

By  Steve Njuguna

Thirteen people including a police officer are admitted to Kijabe Mission Hospital after they were involved in a road accident at Matches area, which is a few metres from Soko Mpya market in Nyandarua County, along the Naivasha-Nairobi highway on Wednesday afternoon.

