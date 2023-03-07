Peter Kariuki, 12, digs well to save Ndaragwa village from acute water crisis

Whether inspired by the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), nature, fate, or a combination of all, 12-year-old Peter Kariuki Maina has done his village proud by achieving success where many adults have failed.

As drought continues to strike hard across the country, the biting water shortage needs urgent interventions.

And in Mutanga village, Ndaragwa Constituency, lack of water and poverty have pushed a Grade 7 boy to find an alternative way to provide the precious commodity to her ailing mother and neighbours.

Kariuki, a student at Mutanga Junior Secondary School has dug a borehole.

When Nation caught up with Kariuki, he was chatting with a group of children near wooden houses.

We walked into the compound where we found women and children drawing water from a well.

Upon introducing ourselves, Kariuki’s mother Susan Wanjiku informed him that we were his guests.

Kariuki is now a hero in his village. He has saved his family and neighbours the pain of walking more than five kilometres to search for water.

The fourth born in a family of five mooted the idea to dig a well in November last year when his sick mother was admitted to Ol Jabet Private Hospital in Nyahururu Town.

“We could not afford to buy 20 litres of water at Sh30. I knew that my mother would be too weak upon leaving the hospital to be able to walk over 5 kilometres to fetch water. I did not want to see my mother suffer,” said the boy.

After borrowing a hoe and a spade from a neighbour, Kariuki got down to work.

“Doctors said that my mother will remain in the hospital for about a month, so I decided to have the well completed before she returned home. It was a tough balance between my homework and digging the well, I would start with the well and then do my homework late at night,” he said.

“It took me one month to dig the well and by the time my mother was discharged from the hospital, it was ready,” he added.

The 20 feet deep well has been dug in a residential plot. The boy did not get the landlord’s consent before digging the well.

But contrary to the expectations of many tenants, the landlord praised Kariuki.

In this village, many residents travel more than 20 kilometres to fetch water which is not even safe for human consumption.

In fear of the implications, the neighbours avoided Kariuki’s family and ailing mother, they wouldn't fetch Kariuki’s water until the landlord came, and on the contrary, he appreciated the boy’s effort.

“I was moved when the boy explained why he decided to dig the well, you don’t punish an innocent boy for doing what is right. I allowed him to start a kitchen garden in the plot where he will plant vegetables using water from his well,” said the landlord.

Kariuki aspires to be either an agronomist or a water engineer.

Kariuki’s favourite subjects are Agriculture, Science and Technology, and Creative Arts.

Ms Wanjiku says she is proud of her son.

“He has done me and the village proud. My family would need Sh150 for five 20-litre containers of water every day. We now have clean and safe water. I will support my son in every way I can to achieve his dreams,” Ms Wanjiku said.

Ms Janet Njoki, a neighbour, says Kariuki is their village hero.