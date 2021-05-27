Several feared trapped in collapsed Nyamira assembly building

Nyamira collpse

The Nyamira County assembly building which collapsed on May 27, 2021 while undergoing construction.

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Several people are feared trapped in rubble after part of the Nyamira County Assembly building which is under construction collapsed.

