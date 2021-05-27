Several feared trapped in collapsed Nyamira assembly building

Several people are feared trapped in rubble after part of the Nyamira County Assembly building which is under construction collapsed.

A section of the Sh379 million assembly block came tumbling down some minutes to 6pm on Thursday.

Two workers were rescued and rushed to Nyamira County Referral Hospital.

Following the news of the collapse, hundreds of Nyamira residents arrived at the scene, hampering rescue efforts.

Police officers had difficult times trying to prevent the residents from accessing the building.

Some even risked their lives as they watched the rescue efforts from inside the collapsed building.

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo and County Commissioner Amos Mariba arrived at the site and started coordinating the rescue mission.

"There were several workers at the construction site at the time the building collapsed," said a resident.