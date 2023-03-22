Shock as US-based man, his wife murdered in Nyamira

Police in Nyamira are investigating the deaths of a US-based businessman and his wife.

Edward Morema Nyagechi, 62, and his wife Mong’ina Morema, 60, were found dead in their house in Getugi village on Tuesday morning.

Masaba North police boss Robert Ndambiri said detectives are investigating to unearth the killers and the motive behind the killings.

Following preliminary investigations, police ruled the deaths as homicides. The victims were hit by a blunt object on their heads and their bodies also had stab wounds, according to police.

Police are holding the couple’s house help and farmhand for questioning.

Mourners gather at the compound of the Nyamira couple. Photo credit: Pool

Edward returned home from the US three months ago.