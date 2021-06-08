Pubescent boys in Nyamira struggle to feed their mentally ill single mother

All that the boys ask for is food for their ailing mother, who is locked up in their house in Mobamba village, Nyamira County.

Her family says she is mentally challenged, destructive and violent and that the only way to tame her is by locking her inside an empty room.

Her two young sons, however, have not given up on her. Their mother remains dear to them, even though sick.

They miss her motherly love and circumstances have forced them to fend for her, even though they are young.

Manual work

At night, they are busy securing food for her and their grandmother, who takes care of her.

They spend most of their nights in homes holding funerals. Here, they do manual work and get rewarded or ‘paid’ with a plate of food. During the day, they go to school.

The boys are aged 12 and10 years, the elder one being in Standard Five while his brother is in Grade Three.

Nation.Africa met the two at the home of Nation Media Group’s Sports Managing Editor Elias Makori, who lost his father, Samuel Gesora Obanyi, a fortnight ago.

The two had been camping at the homestead for two weeks doing manual jobs, and all they asked for in return was a plate of food to take to their ailing mother.

After Mzee Obanyi’s burial, they started inquiring if there was another homestead in the area that was in mourning, so that they could move there to try their luck.

“The two boys have been here since mzee’s demise. On Saturday, they collected all the water bottles that had been thrown away by mourners. They later requested a plate of food to take to their mother,” said Mrs Lucy Kemunto, Mzee Obanyi’s widow.

Disciplined

She said the boys are disciplined and it shocked her to learn that they survive on borrowing food from bereaved families.

Their home is about 10 kilometres from Mzee Obanyi’s home.

We found the elder boy at his great grandmother’s dilapidated mud-walled house.

The 83-year-old granny said her granddaughter started ailing many years back while her sons were still young.

“She has been sick. We have tried getting her medical care in various hospitals but she is still unwell. Some doctors said she had cerebral malaria, but we do not know why she has taken this long to recover,” she said.

Locked up

Walter, a member of the boys’ extended family, said the woman becomes very violent and destructive when left free, and so they are left with no choice but to lock her up.

“By locking her up, we find peace and can come out to fend for our families,” he said.

The woman used to work at a tea factory in Nyamira before illness struck her, he said.

“We are all struggling here and have our own families to fend for. It has therefore become very difficult to take care of the sick woman and her children,” he added.

But the Nation has learnt that the sick woman has largely been neglected by her family.

“Gusii culture abhors unmarried women. Her situation is tough. She is single and has two sons. Her mother, who is her caretaker, is single too. They are all at their parents’ home asking for help,” said a neighbour, explaining why the family has largely been neglected.

The neighbour said that with proper medical care, the woman can recover and fend for her children, easing the burden on others.