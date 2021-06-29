Twice rejected, Nyamira Governor finds job for DG nominee

Dr James Gesami

Dr James Gesami whose nomination as the Nyamira deputy governor was on January 19, 2021 rejected by the county assembly.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has appointed Dr James Gesami as a special programmes adviser after his bid to nominate him as deputy governor failed.

