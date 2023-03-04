Senior police officer dies after falling off Manga cliff

A senior police officer in Nyamira County has died after reportedly falling off the Manga cliff on Friday evening.

Isaac Thiaka, who was the Manga sub-county criminal investigations officer, was found dead at the base of the cliff, which is 100 feet deep.

The body had a deep cut on the right side of the head and there were traces of blood all the way to the base of the cliff.

Nyamira County Police Commander, Mr James Mitugo, said Saturday that they are investigating the incident.

The cliff is about 200 metres from the station, where the senior investigations officer was based.

Reports indicate that police rushed to the cliff after they heard screams from a woman who had been collecting firewood at the base of the cliff.

“We rushed to the base and found the body of our colleague about 50 meters from the base of the escarpment, blocked by a tree,” a police source said.

A police report said Thiaka had been in the company of a male colleague from Sengera Police Station. This officer excused himself, to go and lower the national and police flags.

“After walking about 50 metres, the officer looked behind only to notice that his colleague was missing from where he had left him, but immediately heard the screams of a woman,” the police source said.

The body was taken to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

Manga escarpment is located down Manga hills. A steep, rocky, ragged five-kilometre cliff line rises above the escarpment to the hills.

At the top of the hills is the Emanga Ridge, which covers about 100 acres and marks the boundary between Kisii and Nyamira counties, with Kisii hosting the lower part and Nyamira the top of the cliff.