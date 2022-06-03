Senate panel faults governor over deaths of pregnant teen, newborn

A Senate panel investigating the death of a teenage mother and her newborn baby last month in Nyamira County has accused local leaders of negligence and demanded that the county compensate her family.

Members of the Health Committee, which sat via Zoom, demanded that Governor Amos Nyaribo explain the circumstances of the deaths.

The 19-year-old mother died at Gesima Health Centre after giving birth.

The woman, whose name was not provided, had been attending her antenatal clinics faithfully. But when she was due to deliver, she was allegedly neglected by medical personnel whose obligation was to help her deliver safely.

She had gone to the health centre at 7pm on May 7 with some relatives. She was assessed and found to be 39 weeks pregnant and in fair condition.

"She was in the latent phase of labour. The vital signs were generally normal," said Dr Jack Magara, the county ‘s Health chief officer.

Dr Magara said the probable cause of the maternal death was postpartum haemorrhage (more bleeding than normal after the birth of a baby) and the perinatal death was due to hypoxia (deficiency in the amount of oxygen reaching the tissues).

But a postmortem exam was not conducted because the family moved the body to a mortuary in a neighbouring county and the recommendation for an autopsy was turned down by irate family members.

Over the deaths

On Tuesday, the Senate panel, led by vice-chair and nominated Senator Mary Seneta, took Governor Nyaribo and his administration to task over the deaths.

The lawmakers convened a zoom meeting after Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni demanded to know how and why the young woman was left to die after giving birth in a government health facility.

Ms Seneta and other committee members, including Prof Sam Ongeri (Kisii), Millicent Omanga (nominated) and Beatrice Kwamboka (nominated), told Mr Nyaribo and his administration to take the incident seriously.

"Yes, it is regrettable that a facility like Gesima can be left without a doctor at any given time. It is inhumane to leave a mother in labour for close to two days," said Mr Omogeni.

He said he expected serious action to be taken against the medical officers involved and that the woman’s family should get justice.

"If negligence is proved, the county government must compensate the family. Where was the county ambulance all this time?" he wondered.

The senators recommended that the Ministry of Health and other regulators take up the matter for further investigations.

Ms Seneta regretted that the county was treating the incident casually, warning that the lawmakers were not taking the matter lightly.

Cannot be condoned

"The county government appears to be treating this matter lightly. But we want to warn that such [attitude] cannot be condoned," she said, adding that such cases are not unique to Nyamira.

She said they are investigating several other health facilities in various counties over medical negligence.

Prof Ongeri said the Gesima incident was a clear case of negligence and called on the county to take immediate measures to ensure such deaths do not occur again.

He said the woman could not have survived after 20 hours of labour without health officers thinking about performing emergency surgery.