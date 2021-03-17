Policeman opens fire on his colleagues before killing himself

An administration police officer in Nyamira opened fire on two of his colleagues before turning the gun on himself.

Doctors at Nyamira Level Five Hospital confirmed that the assailant died on arrival at the health facility.

The officer is said fired at his seniors with an AK-47 rifle.

"He was dissatisfied with impending deployment and was bitter about it. He had disagreed with them [his seniors] over deployment to the governor's residence," a police report said.

One of the two officers succumbed to gunshot wounds while the other is hospitalised.

Nyamira County Director of Health Silas Ayunga said the policeman shot himself in the head.