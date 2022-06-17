Police boss orders arrest of ‘Jirani Smart’ supervisor for assaulting colleague

Police in Nyamira are investigating an incident where an employee of Jirani Smart, a leading microfinance in asset lending for rural clients, was assaulted by a supervisor.

Nyamira County Commissioner Michael Lesimam told Nation.Africa that he had been informed of the incident and has since ordered for arrest of the culprits.

"Our DCI officers are already investigating the incident. We will soon have the culprits arrested," said Mr Lesimam.

When Nation.Africa got to Jirani Smart, Nyamira branch on Friday, the facility was closed.

Neighbours said it is unusual for the microfinance to be closed on a weekday.

"They had opened in the morning. But three staff left later on motorbikes," said a neighbour.

Viral video

In the incident that was caught on viral video, a staff member is seen assaulting another as a female colleague obliviously continues to work from her desk.

"What did you go to do in Oyugis," asks the assailant in the video as he descends on the man, who was on the floor, with blows and kicks.

The female worker occasionally turns back to watch the happenings even as the assaulted staff condemns his colleagues for doing nothing to help him.

"Aiiii.... Mama yangu.... my mother.... I am being killed as you watch?" he cried out.