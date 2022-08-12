Nyamira voters retain governor, senator, woman rep

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo, Senator Okongo Mogeni and Woman Rep Jerusha Momanyi have all been re-elected.

Mr Nyaribo who was vying on the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) party garnered 82, 090 votes to beat his closest competitor Walter Nyambati of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) who managed 49, 281 votes.

Mr Nyaribo had assumed the county's top seat in December 2020 following the death of the country's pioneer Governor John Nyagarama.

ODM's Timothy Bosire came third by polling 35,754 votes.

Senator Okongo Mogeni of ODM also retained his seat after polling 96, 440 votes, beating Mr Nyambega Mose of UDA who managed to collect 49, 281 votes.

During the campaigns, Mr Omogeni promised to continue championing for more resources to the devolved unit.

“I will further champion farmer’s needs and ensure they benefit more. Agriculture is the main economic activity of Nyamira residents and progress in this sector is a plus for the county,” he said.

Efforts by former senator Kennedy Mong’are of Ford Kenya to make a comeback did not bear fruits after he polled paltry 22,040.

Ms Momanyi retained her Woman Rep seat after she garnered108, 673 votes against 72, 389 by Emily Nyagarama who was running on an ODM ticket.