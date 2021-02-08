Nyamira school closed after second dorm fire in two weeks

Tonga Omonuri Mixed Primary School in Nyamira County has been closed for a week following a dormitory fire on Sunday night.

More than 700 pupils returned home as the management made arrangements for alternative accommodation for the boys affected by the fire.

Nothing was salvaged from the facility which housed 150 pupils following the fire that started at about 7.30pm.

Nyamira South Deputy Commissioner, Mr Julius Otieno, said the decision to close the school was reached at a meeting convened to look into the cause of the fire.

Second incident

The incident came barely two weeks after a fire destroyed another dormitory at the school.

"We arrived at the decision so that we can plan well on how to prevent similar incidents. This is the second incident in less than two weeks. We don’t want to leave anything to chance,” said Mr Otieno.

Tonga Omonuri primary school in Nyamira County, where a fire destroyed a dormitory on the night of February 7, 2021. Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group

In the first incident, the fire broke out in a boys' dormitory at around 8pm and spread quickly. Its cause is yet to be established.

There were no injuries in both incidents.

Principal's transfer

Mr Otieno said that the school’s board of management will be disbanded and the head teacher, Mr Charles Ombui, transferred immediately.

Learners in Standard Eight and Grade Four will report back on Sunday while the rest will return to school on February 22.

Police visited the scene of the fire accompanied by a team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

bayienda@ke.nationmedia.com